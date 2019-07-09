Property, including cash, was reported taken from a burglarized home in rural Walcott, North Dakota.
Whether they were red, white, blue or somewhere else on the rainbow, the colors lighting up the Twin Towns Area’s sky shortly after dark Thursday, July 4 were vivid.
“My job is at stake,” Wahpeton Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski said Monday, July 8.
A hearing will be held Thursday, July 18 with a plea hearing on Friday, July 19 for the case…
A Minnesota man was charged in Wilkin County with felony counts relating to sexual misconduct against a mentally impaired individual relating to an incident occurring in April in Breckenridge, Minnesota. He is also facing two felony drug charges and several misdemeanor charges.
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Ken Harty has been named publisher of the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
Two teenagers received minor injuries in a one vehicle rollover Thursday, July 4.
No injuries were reported after a motor home caught fire Sunday, June 30 in Richland County, North Dakota.
In 2015-2016 there was a herd of 17 Republican candidates for U.S. President who negated each other by sharing campaign funding, diluted votes in the primary and elected and established the least qualified candidate for President. We now suffer with a president who does not understand the wo…
I hope the Fourth of July was everything you hoped it would be. Whether you celebrated at a lake, ball field, zoo or park, I trust is was a good time. There were many flags flown and fireworks shown. During it all, it was grand to see many families observing Independence Day for what it is.
Fifty years ago, on July 2, 1969, farmer William “Willie” Vocks was found dead, allegedly murdered, on his property near Doran, Minnesota.
When I was in high school, I was always intrigued by the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades hockey team. I played basketball in the winter and had teammates that I thought of as brothers, but a hockey family always seemed to take it to another level. That closeness from players who were best frien…
Breckenridge Post 53 entered the annual Stars and Strikes Border Battle with a four-game losing streak where they struggled at the plate and it was only a matter of time before their bats came back to life. Post 53 avenged last year’s lopsided loss to their rivals with an 11-1 rout of Post 2…
The 2019 Border Battle between Breckenridge and Wahpeton was a one-sided affair on Thursday, July 4. Breckenridge Post 53 scored in each of their six innings in an 11-1 rout of Post 20 that ended with the mercy rule. Full coverage can be found in this weekend’s Daily News.
Following a 15-10 win by the Breckenridge Junior Legion, Post 53’s road showdown with Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Minnesota, started more than an hour late on Tuesday, July 2. At press time, DGF led 3-2.
The weather has warmed up and we’re busy with summer activities all around the region. Share your summer recreation photos with us — including fishing, camping, viewing nature, youth sports, vacations and any other fun activities you’re taking part in — for a chance to be featured in print.
Explaining a joke or an illusion is often considered a surefire way of ruining the fun. That puts me at a disadvantage for reviewing “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”
Is anyone keeping track of the financial math of Fargo’s proposed diversion project? There’s regular news of permits and plans for construction starts, but few announcements of how they will pay for it. The last mention was when North Dakota’s legislature didn’t fund Fargo’s full request.
We are blessed to live in the land of the free because of the bravery of those who founded and fought for our nation, as well as the veterans and active military who defended and continue to defend our freedoms at home and across the globe.
Pam Meyer, Wellness Director
Benedictine Living Community, Wahpeton
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation encourages motorists to plan ahead before traveling over the July 4 holiday and use extra care while driving through work zones.
FAIRMOUNT, N.D. – Fairmount community members hosted a blood drive with Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, on June 20 at Fairmount Community Center which helped collect a total of 28 units of blood products for patients in need.
This week was highlighted by the annual MAZA (Mid-America Zoo Alliance) Conference hosted by Chahinkapa Zoo. It is always fun to have our colleagues visit us here in Wahpeton and we are pleased to welcome zoo professionals from five states.
Running the trails at Temple and The Woodlands, Texas during a summer family getaway is a lesson in respecting hot weather. Running and outdoor recreation need not take a vacation during the dog days of summer but precautions are advised.
We have some big events coming up and I want to give you the scoop so you know all about what’s happening in your community.
We all know that hot weather can be dangerous. This is especially true for older adults.
Laws regarding vision requirements for driving vary by state. In North Dakota, the person’s best eye must be able to see the 20/40 line on the eye chart. This level of vision is lower than perfect 20/20 but takes into account the ability of a person to drive while having less than perfect vision.
There are more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, including 14,000 here in North Dakota.
Wahpeton’s second-round game with the Fargo Post 400 Comets was rescheduled to Sunday, June 23 and was shortened to five innings. Post 20 took care of business with a 6-2 win to move on to the championship game. Knowing they had another game later in the day, multiple reserves started and co…
Can you imagine staging an accident to place blame on an innocent driver, and then abusing insurance policies to make a buck? Sounds like a lot of work for a not-so-quick payout, when there are plenty of available jobs in North Dakota! But sure enough, it’s insurance fraud and it’s happening…
The 90th North Dakota State FFA Convention was held June 3-6 at North Dakota State University with more than 1,700 FFA members attending. The Richland 44 FFA Chapter earned the State Superior Chapter Award for the 15th straight year, and 22 members earning a variety of individual and team aw…
BISMARCK — North Dakota’s sole abortion clinic was among the plaintiffs that filed a federal lawsuit challenging two state laws Tuesday, June 25, including a new requirement that physicians inform women that it may be possible to reverse a drug-induced abortion.
June 25, 2019 — “Digging up bones, I’m digging up bones. I’m exhuming things that are better left alone.”
Is the U.S. ready for a discussion about paying for caregiving, an increasingly vexing and costly problem for a growing number of Americans?
Mass Movement. A mix of storms and heavier rain will continue to roll through the region today dropping significant precipitation. We get through this wet stretch by looking around the state for opportunities to make things better and explore new places in today’s Outdoors Roundup. Featured Photo: Moving Forward. Geese and their goslings of various...
WASHING. Solid rain starts tonight and runs into tomorrow, cleaning up all the remnants of a fun Fourth of July holiday weekend. We look ahead to the warm up after along with getting ready for hunting seasons in our Outdoors Roundup. Featured Photo: A pumpkinseed with bright teal vermiform markings falls for a hunk of...
By Nick Simonson The slashing surface swirls of a school of white bass are tough to miss in the summer on any lake where a population of these fish are present. Equally tough to miss are the jarring strikes these panfish deliver when they’re on a baitfish bender. Connecting with white bass, or “silvers”...
ON RECORD. A nice final day caps off the holiday weekend as southern winds blow in high temperatures in the eighties once again. It’ll feel like Monday tomorrow as thunderstorms build in throughout the day. In the meantime, we cover the recording of important catches, observations and collecting them all through journals, maps and more...
Thursday was about more than just firecrackers as Hankinson held its annual Fourth of July parade that drew hundreds of people to line the streets.
North Dakota is the only state in the U.S. growing younger this decade, according to recently released data from the U.S. Census Bureau. North Dakota’s median age dropped from 37 in 2010 to 35.2 in 2018.
There have been a number of motorcycle accidents lately. Are motorcycles hard to see for drivers?
BISMARCK — North Dakota's next two-year budget cycle begins Monday, July 1, but weeks of work remain to close the books on the last two years.