A solution for the herd of presidential candidates

In 2015-2016 there was a herd of 17 Republican candidates for U.S. President who negated each other by sharing campaign funding, diluted votes in the primary and elected and established the least qualified candidate for President. We now suffer with a president who does not understand the wo…

The best values are demonstrated daily

I hope the Fourth of July was everything you hoped it would be. Whether you celebrated at a lake, ball field, zoo or park, I trust is was a good time. There were many flags flown and fireworks shown. During it all, it was grand to see many families observing Independence Day for what it is.

BW Blades family mourns Tyler Wohlers
BW Blades family mourns Tyler Wohlers

When I was in high school, I was always intrigued by the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades hockey team. I played basketball in the winter and had teammates that I thought of as brothers, but a hockey family always seemed to take it to another level. That closeness from players who were best frien…

Post 53 catches fire for 11-1 win
Post 53 catches fire for 11-1 win

Breckenridge Post 53 entered the annual Stars and Strikes Border Battle with a four-game losing streak where they struggled at the plate and it was only a matter of time before their bats came back to life. Post 53 avenged last year’s lopsided loss to their rivals with an 11-1 rout of Post 2…

Breck battles DGF
Breck battles DGF

Following a 15-10 win by the Breckenridge Junior Legion, Post 53’s road showdown with Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Minnesota, started more than an hour late on Tuesday, July 2. At press time, DGF led 3-2.

Show us your summer fun!
Show us your summer fun!

The weather has warmed up and we’re busy with summer activities all around the region. Share your summer recreation photos with us — including fishing, camping, viewing nature, youth sports, vacations and any other fun activities you’re taking part in — for a chance to be featured in print.

4 Things to Know
4 Things to Know

1 A new, thought-provoking poll is offered each week. To learn what the latest topic is and how it affects the city of Wahpeton, turn to page A3.

Who will pay for the F-M diversion project?

Is anyone keeping track of the financial math of Fargo’s proposed diversion project? There’s regular news of permits and plans for construction starts, but few announcements of how they will pay for it. The last mention was when North Dakota’s legislature didn’t fund Fargo’s full request.

Fairmount’s Blood Drive brings in 31 volunteers

FAIRMOUNT, N.D. – Fairmount community members hosted a blood drive with Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, on June 20 at Fairmount Community Center which helped collect a total of 28 units of blood products for patients in need.

Chahinkapa Zoo hosted industry conference

This week was highlighted by the annual MAZA (Mid-America Zoo Alliance) Conference hosted by Chahinkapa Zoo. It is always fun to have our colleagues visit us here in Wahpeton and we are pleased to welcome zoo professionals from five states.

Vision requirements for driver's license vary by state

Laws regarding vision requirements for driving vary by state. In North Dakota, the person’s best eye must be able to see the 20/40 line on the eye chart. This level of vision is lower than perfect 20/20 but takes into account the ability of a person to drive while having less than perfect vision.

Post 20 finishes second in home tournament

Wahpeton’s second-round game with the Fargo Post 400 Comets was rescheduled to Sunday, June 23 and was shortened to five innings. Post 20 took care of business with a 6-2 win to move on to the championship game. Knowing they had another game later in the day, multiple reserves started and co…

State Insurance Commissioner fighting fraud

Can you imagine staging an accident to place blame on an innocent driver, and then abusing insurance policies to make a buck? Sounds like a lot of work for a not-so-quick payout, when there are plenty of available jobs in North Dakota! But sure enough, it’s insurance fraud and it’s happening…

Richland 44 FFA Recognized as state champions 

The 90th North Dakota State FFA Convention was held June 3-6 at North Dakota State University with more than 1,700 FFA members attending. The Richland 44 FFA Chapter earned the State Superior Chapter Award for the 15th straight year, and 22 members earning a variety of individual and team aw…

Lawsuit challenges ND abortion laws

BISMARCK — North Dakota’s sole abortion clinic was among the plaintiffs that filed a federal lawsuit challenging two state laws Tuesday, June 25, including a new requirement that physicians inform women that it may be possible to reverse a drug-induced abortion.

Digging up bones

June 25, 2019 — “Digging up bones, I’m digging up bones. I’m exhuming things that are better left alone.”

Daily Edge 7/9 – Moving Around
Daily Edge 7/9 – Moving Around

Mass Movement.  A mix of storms and heavier rain will continue to roll through the region today dropping significant precipitation. We get through this wet stretch by looking around the state for opportunities to make things better and explore new places in today’s Outdoors Roundup. Featured Photo:  Moving Forward.  Geese and their goslings of various...

Daily Edge 7/8 – Rain then Warm
Daily Edge 7/8 – Rain then Warm

WASHING.  Solid rain starts tonight and runs into tomorrow, cleaning up all the remnants of a fun Fourth of July holiday weekend.  We look ahead to the warm up after along with getting ready for hunting seasons in our Outdoors Roundup. Featured Photo:  A pumpkinseed with bright teal vermiform markings falls for a hunk of...

Five Favorites for White Bass
Five Favorites for White Bass

By Nick Simonson   The slashing surface swirls of a school of white bass are tough to miss in the summer on any lake where a population of these fish are present.  Equally tough to miss are the jarring strikes these panfish deliver when they’re on a baitfish bender.  Connecting with white bass, or “silvers”...

Daily Edge 7/7 – Write Turns
Daily Edge 7/7 – Write Turns

ON RECORD.  A nice final day caps off the holiday weekend as southern winds blow in high temperatures in the eighties once again.  It’ll feel like Monday tomorrow as thunderstorms build in throughout the day.  In the meantime, we cover the recording of important catches, observations and collecting them all through journals, maps and more...

