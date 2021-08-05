Hard work is often equated with the cliche number of “10,000” hours. For Breckenridge basketball youngsters Madelyn Bogenrief and Brinley Summerville, they took that number literally, embarking on a quest to make 10,000 shots this summer. The class of 2031 hoopers are setting themselves up for success, one swoosh at a time.
“My goal is to be able to play varsity basketball at a young age, and to possibly play college basketball as well,” Maddie said. “I love to play basketball because it’s fun to play with my friends. It’s fun to see the improvements we all make. I love going to practices with my dad and learning from the older girls as well.”
The idea trickled down from the varsity level, where the Breckenridge Cowgirls were tasked with making 10,000 buckets. A few of Maddie’s role models are high level basketball players, including former Wahpeton High School and South Dakota State Jackrabbits star Tylee Irwin. She’s also a fan of Hopkins, Minnesota, hooper Paige Bueckers – the 2021 Associated Press National Player of the Year at University of Connecticut.
“Both of them are good teammates and are also determined to be great leaders,” Maddie said. “They put in the time to be the best they can be, but also put in the extra time before and after practice to be the best.”
Irwin has enjoyed a successful Division I college career at SDSU, with her team cracking the AP Top 25 rankings several times and reaching the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. Her willingness to spend time with Maddie certainly boosted the youngsters' basketball enthusiasm.
“Maddie would often rebound for Tylee after practices in high school when she would shoot around,” her mother Brittany Bogenreif said. “She has a special place in her heart for Tylee.”
Maddie also supports the Breckenridge girls team by attending nearly every game. Her father, Tony, is the assistant coach and has served in the program for a number of years. He’s one of her favorite coaches, alongside a pair of Breckenridge icons.
“I have a couple favorite coaches, but if I had to pick one, it would be Sue Smith,” Maddie said. “She has coached me the most in game-like situations. But Arly Ohm and my dad are some of my favorites, too.”
Brinley’s favorite players not only play for Breckenridge, but also its Heart O’ Lakes conference rivals, the Hawley Nuggets. There’s no drawing a line in the sand with loyalties just yet, as Brinley’s willingness to learn from a variety of older athletes has emboldened her passion for the sport.
“Parker Yaggie and Carcie Materi are two of my favorites, they are fun to watch and are nice to me,” Brinley said. “I also like watching the Crabtree twin sisters (Kaylie and Kylie) from Hawley. My mom helped me connect with them and they mailed me some pictures and some words of encouragement.”
Brinley, also a St. Mary’s product, enjoys bonding with friends through basketball. Her favorite coaches are also Smith, Ohm and Bogenreif. Brinley is a mainstay at Breckenridge girls and boys basketball games and recently showed off her gritty style of defense at the Chazaq 3-on-3 basketball tournament. Battling against a much taller, more seasoned opponent, Brinley wrestled the ball away at the block and walked away with a serious stare down.
While the intensity is already there at a young age for the duo, progress remains the focal point.
“I want to finish my 10,000 shots by the end of September and keep learning the game,” Brinley said. “I look up to my big brother, Brock, he’s good at basketball and always explains things to me, even if I get annoyed sometimes! I also look up to the Cowgirls!”
Aside from the endless hours of individual practice, the duo participated in many organized efforts this summer. Notably, Coach Ohm’s backyard basketball camp, North Dakota State College of Science Wildcat camp, St. Mary’s Chazaq 3-on-3 tournament and summer skills camps with Fargo Basketball Association.
One of Maddie’s favorite basketball moments is winning the Wahpeton third grade tournament while playing up as a first grader with St. Mary’s.
For Maddie, being around basketball is about as natural as waking up in the morning. While she may not be able to dunk at three feet, five inches tall, her layup game is butter. When her shot isn’t falling, there’s a pair of heroes at home in her corner to coach her up.
“I look up to my parents the most because they are always encouraging and supporting me in everything I do,” Maddie said. “They are always getting me to my practices, games and school events and never missing any of them. They want me to be the best person I can be on and off the court. I love sometimes being able to ride home on the bus after the game with my dad.”
Maddie also enjoys playing with friends, dance, volleyball and going to the lake in the summer. Some of her accolades include the 2021 Ms. Huskie Award and Cowgirl Basketball Booster of the Year for the 2020-21 season.
