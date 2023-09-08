230909-p4-DEO-2–Partridge
Ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian partridge and sharptailed grouse opener in North Dakota agents of the state’s Game and Fish Department (NDG&F) report solid rebounds for both birds on their summer surveys, particularly in the west. According to Upland Game Management Supervisor Jesse Kolar, Hungarian partridge are doing very well and are seeing an unexpected boom, especially along the state’s western border.

“Their numbers surprised us again this year and were high from the South Dakota and Montana borders all the way to Saskatchewan. So, it’s back to almost the good ol’ day numbers for partridge, surprisingly. We don’t know how they made it through the long winter like they did, and don’t know how they are continuing to increase when we have drought years and tough conditions for other wildlife,” Kolar expresses.



