3 Things To Know Today

1. Today is Earth Day, first celebrated in 1970. The birth of the modern environmental movement 51 years ago gave a voice to an emerging public consciousness about the state of our planet.

2. Earth Day is widely recognized as the largest secular observance in the world, marked by more than a billion people every year as a day of action to change human behavior and create global, national and local policy changes. To help protect the Earth, reduce-reuse-recycle, volunteer for cleanups, conserve water, plant a tree and choose sustainable products.

3. The Earth Day Network hosts a live stream today at www.earthday.org/earth-day-2021 with a number of workshops, panel discussions and special performances. Speakers include young climate activist Greta Thunberg, EPA administrator Michael Regan, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and even Pope Francis. The event starts at 12 p.m. EDT.

