4-H impacts community, Wilkin leaders say

As temperatures continue rising, so do youth and community connections.
The Wilkin County Commissioners met at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 20. Discussion topics included abstracts, building maintenance updates, and an update on the Wilkin County 4-H program and outreach.
The meeting began with approval of the agenda and consent agenda from past meetings. After that, per diems were approved.
Wilkin County Recorder Bryon Blair was first individual to give an update Tuesday. He mentioned an increase in people calling to replace lost abstracts for their properties. Commissioner Eric Klindt noticed the revenue was higher, and Bryon elaborated that the recording office charges per entry on each abstract.
Lengthy abstracts can cost anywhere between $500 to 1,000 to replace, Blair said. He suggests to keep abstracts secure in a safe place. Blair also said the mortgage books for the county are in the process of being digitized.
Following Blair, members of the University of Minnesota Extension and Wilkin County 4-H offered updates. Monique Stelzer of the Wilkin County 4-H talked about the youth development field and its dependency on the community. They are dependent on volunteers and funds from the county and private donations.
Stelzer shared with the commissioners a model of youth development, and the word "resiliency". The word was a field of research, of evidence that solidified the foundation for best practices and developmental outcomes for youth involved with 4-H, Stelzer said.
"Which programs do best?" Stelzer wonders.
One program development outcome is contribution. Stelzer noted the various 4-H clubs around Wilkin County, Minnesota, that are not only staying engaged, but contributing to their communities.
The North Stars club in Breckenridge planted and cared for flowers in the downtown area. They also led Easter activities for St. Mary’s School and cleaned ditches on Highway 75.
In Kent, Minnesota, the Kent Quad-H club built a little free library for kids and adults to find and share books.
The Busy Bees club in Campbell, Minnesota, maintains the frisbee golf course year-round. The club also installed a second buddy bench at the school and planted community flower pots.
Stelzer remained passionate about 4-H’s capacity to reach young people. Under her tally of the programs in the county, including volunteers, 265 people are involved.
“Can we reach more kids?” she asked. “Yes, we can. How can we grow more community clubs? Seventy-five kids is the number I'm shooting for in the county fair this year. "
“Keep up the good work, Commissioner Dennis Larson said. "It’s not an entertainment fair, it’s an educational fair, and that fits the bill.”
With that, the meeting moved to building maintenance. Department Head Glen Roberge touched on the water leakage from the air unit upstairs in the Wilkin County Law Enforcement Center. He discussed plaster work being done, and mentioned the $48,000 available in the budget. Quotes for removal of black mold around the building were discussed.
Roberge noted that painting needed to be done in the court administration area. Quotes were received. However, Roberge decided to team up with a citizen serving community service and they painted the area, to save money.
Other issues that need to be addressed include:
- Windows needing to be cleaned
- Purchase and installation of a manual switch for a generator
- Contacting an engineer to advise on a new heat pump for cooling the building
- New generator for family services and removal of old one to the recycling center
Roberge closed his update by saying that the parking lot had recently been striped.