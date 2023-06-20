4-H impacts community, Wilkin leaders say
From left, Wilkin County Commissioners Dennis Larson, Eric Klindt, and newly elected Rick Busko. 

As temperatures continue rising, so do youth and community connections.

The Wilkin County Commissioners met at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 20. Discussion topics included abstracts, building maintenance updates, and an update on the Wilkin County 4-H program and outreach.



