A good friend of mine and neighbor down the street was Bernard (Bernie) Anderson, who also taught at NDSCS in the electrical department. He has a son named Gary, who has Down syndrome. Gary loved to ride along with his dad on many road trips and was very adept at imagining them riding in a semi like the ones he sees on TV. Bernie passed away back in the spring of 2020, but before he died, he was inspired to write this little poem - the first and only poem he ever wrote which appeared on the funeral announcement we received to honor his passing. Clearly, it was something he wanted to leave for his beloved son and traveling companion, Gary.

THE SILVERADO 18 WHEELER

By Bernard Anderson

He always loved to ride with Dad;

The front seat was his place

With an eye out for McDonald’s

It would be down the road we’d race.

In “Smokey and the Bandit,” there

Is a driver that he knows

And just like the “Snowman”,

He had an air horn he would blow.

When we came upon some slowpoke,

Around him we would tare

He’d reach up and blow his horn

With a cord that wasn’t there.

With a song from Michael Jackson

Or many one from “Grease”,

The miles would fly right by

With my little trucker in his seat.

He no longer travels with me

And it makes me very sad;

I’ve lost that little trucker

The one that called me Dad.

Sometimes late at night

And traveling all alone

I listen to a sad old song

As I ride along

And when I pass some slowpoke

With little room to spare

I reach up and blow that horn

With a cord that wasn’t there.

 

Tags

Load comments