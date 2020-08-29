A good friend of mine and neighbor down the street was Bernard (Bernie) Anderson, who also taught at NDSCS in the electrical department. He has a son named Gary, who has Down syndrome. Gary loved to ride along with his dad on many road trips and was very adept at imagining them riding in a semi like the ones he sees on TV. Bernie passed away back in the spring of 2020, but before he died, he was inspired to write this little poem - the first and only poem he ever wrote which appeared on the funeral announcement we received to honor his passing. Clearly, it was something he wanted to leave for his beloved son and traveling companion, Gary.
THE SILVERADO 18 WHEELER
By Bernard Anderson
He always loved to ride with Dad;
The front seat was his place
With an eye out for McDonald’s
It would be down the road we’d race.
In “Smokey and the Bandit,” there
Is a driver that he knows
And just like the “Snowman”,
He had an air horn he would blow.
When we came upon some slowpoke,
Around him we would tare
He’d reach up and blow his horn
With a cord that wasn’t there.
With a song from Michael Jackson
Or many one from “Grease”,
The miles would fly right by
With my little trucker in his seat.
He no longer travels with me
And it makes me very sad;
I’ve lost that little trucker
The one that called me Dad.
Sometimes late at night
And traveling all alone
I listen to a sad old song
As I ride along
And when I pass some slowpoke
With little room to spare
I reach up and blow that horn
With a cord that wasn’t there.
