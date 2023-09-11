230912-p3-DEO
A Turn from Long Ago. The author with a pair of Minnesota roosters after an early outing with his then-new-20 gauge. Simonson Photo.

It happened more than a decade ago. My wife won a 20 gauge over-under at our local Pheasants Forever banquet and gifted the featherweight shotgun to me. In my hands, it felt tiny, but it snapped to my shoulder with a quickness and a natural flow unlike any other shotgun I had ever mounted. It just felt right in the cool of the spring air as I mounted it outside my house when we returned from picking it up after the event. After a few rounds of trap and a couple quick adjustments by the gunsmith later in the summer, the little 20 gauge became my go-to gun, and it has remained my number one in the safe since that autumn.

My biggest fear at the time, not being the most accurate shot, was that the gentleman’s gauge would not be as effective on the pheasants I was pursuing around my home in southwestern Minnesota. I would soon learn, however, that it wasn’t the gun that was responsible for putting the birds down, but rather the user and the combination of shells and the shiny extended chokes installed at the end of each barrel. It was my first gun outside of the fixed barrel Wingmaster 870 12 gauge which I had inherited from my father, and with the new scattergun came a selection of four silver chokes in a bright orange box which helped gently guide me into learning more about patterning, pellet clouds, and just how my style of hunting impacted what shells I’d use and how I’d deploy them.



