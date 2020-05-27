A white bison born at Chahinkapa Zoo

The Chahinkapa Zoo now has two white bison! A leucistic bison was born Wednesday, May 27, to mother Aiyana and father, Ska, the zoo’s other white bison. Zoo staff did not get close enough to the baby to determine its sex yet.
