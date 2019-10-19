about emily leclerc
I am a graduate student at Boston University pursuing my master’s degree in journalism. In the future, I hope to be a science writer. Currently there is a large divide between the scientific community and the general populous. My goal is to become a bridge between the two communities, making communication significantly easier. I like to think of it as being a science translator. Other fun tidbits about myself include that I read all the time, I have been playing the piano for over 15 years, and I love rock climbing.
