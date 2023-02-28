Area pharmacists talk about their jobs and how pharmacists help individuals in their communities

Luke Glarum | Corner Drug
How long have you been a pharmacist and what is your educational background?
I’ve been a pharmacist for 13 years now. I graduated from Wahpeton High School in 2001 and did Pre-Pharmacy at NDSCS, graduating in 2003. I went to NDSU after that, getting a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology and Pharmaceutical Science in 2007 and finishing with my Pharm.D in 2009.
Why did you choose to become a pharmacist?
I was always interested in all of the science and math classes growing up. There was a pharmacist at one of the pharmacies in town that I had a chat with some time in middle or early high school that flipped the pharmacy switch on for me. I’ve always enjoyed helping people and it seemed like a good profession to go into that would tie everything that I liked together.
What is the most important role a pharmacist serves in his/her profession?
Making sure that every prescription is filled with the patient’s best interest in mind. Whether it’s a patient’s allergies, preexisting conditions, potential drug interactions with whatever else they may be taking or even just finding something that doesn’t break the bank. We do our best to help the patient as best as we can.
How do pharmacists make a difference?
We are more accessible than a provider at a clinic or hospital so people can come to us whenever they want for advice on something. Many times, there are over-the-counter options that we can suggest that may take care of whatever someone has going on and if not then we can suggest that maybe it’s time to make an appointment to see a provider.
What is your favorite part about being a pharmacist?
I’m a big fan of seeing the results of our over-the-counter suggestions working and the effectiveness of the medications that we dispense. Early on in my career, I helped a couple get the supplies for some fertility treatments. Now, I get to see the kid that came from those treatments growing into a strong young man. Stuff like that is pretty cool.
What are the most challenging aspects of your job?
The grip that insurance companies have on pharmacies is getting ridiculous. Whether they don’t want to cover something without a week or more of paperwork, the diminishing reimbursements or DIR fees, it’s getting harder and harder to fill a prescription without wasting a patient’s precious time or losing money for the pharmacy.
What is one thing people probably don’t know about what you do?
It’s becoming more well known since COVID hit, but we’re now the go-to for many immunizations.
Jodi Beyer | Breckenridge Drug
How long have you been a pharmacist and what is your educational background?
I graduated from North Dakota State University in 1990 with a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy. I had a job waiting for me at Walgreens in the Twin Cities as soon as I took my boards. I have been a pharmacist for 32 years.
Why did you choose to become a pharmacist?
I took a health occupations class in high school and wanted to do something in the medical field, plus, I enjoyed spending my time shadowing at St. Francis Hospital Pharmacy in Breckenridge, Minnesota. I decided then that this was going to be my career.
What is the most important role a pharmacist serves in his/her profession?
Most importantly, pharmacists make sure that each prescription is filled safely and accurately. We check for drug allergies and interactions and answer any questions about the medication.
How do pharmacists make a difference?
Pharmacists can act as a go-between with patients and other healthcare providers. For example, sometimes we need to recommend patients see their doctor when conditions cannot be helped with an over-the-counter medication.
What is your favorite part about being a pharmacist?
My favorite part has to be the customer interaction that I have every day. I enjoy working in a small town pharmacy where I know my customers.
What are the most challenging aspects of your job?
The most challenging part of pharmacy has to be all the insurance aspects. There are many problems with medication not being covered, even if it’s the best choice for a patient. I always feel bad when patients have a high co-pay on expensive drugs. I enjoy when there is an available coupon from the manufacturer that reduces co-pay costs. Sometimes pharmacists can call the provider to recommend an alternative medication at a lower price that is just as effective.
What is one thing that people probably don’t know about what you do?
I think people would be surprised at how many prescriptions are filled below cost because of low reimbursements from insurance companies. It affects all pharmacies, big and small.