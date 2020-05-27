Arlene Celeste Lillestol, 91, of Wyndmere, North Dakota, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her farm home.
A public viewing will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church rural DeLamere on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. followed by a private funeral service at 2 p.m. that will be live-streamed on the Dahlstrom Funeral Home website www.dahlstromfuneralhome.com. Burial will be at Homestead Cemetery near Wyndmere.
She was born Aug. 17, 1928 to George and Gena (Beitland) Friskop. She attended Wyndmere Township School #4 through the 8th grade. Arlene stayed home and helped on the family farm.
On June 9, 1952, she married Duane Lillestol at Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural DeLamere while Duane was on his first leave from the Army. They lived in Killeen, Texas, for seven months while Duane was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas training for radio school. In January 1953, Duane was sent to Korea, and Arlene moved back to North Dakota and resided with her folks on the farm. When Duane returned home from the military they started farming, milking cows, raising hogs and chickens. To this union, Duane and Arlene raised their five children, Ron, Laura, Carole, Lynne and Jeanne Kay on the family farm near Wyndmere.
Arlene was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural DeLamere, where she was baptized, confirmed and married. Her church was very important to her. She was organist for over 40 years, ALCW member, and held numerous offices. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Arlene was the queen of making rosettes.
She is survived by her husband Duane; one son, Ron Lillestol, Wahpeton, North Dakota; three daughters, Laura Groen, Golden, Colorado, Lynne (Les Nogosek) Lundberg, Jamestown, North Dakota and Jeanne Kay Foster, Omaha, Nebraska; son-in-law, Brian Vigen, Wahpeton, North Dakota; one sister, Jackie Krieger, Fargo, North Dakota; brothers and sister-in-law, Jake (Ardis) Lillestol, Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and Willard Mortenson, Dodson, Montana, and Shyrlee Friskop, DeLamere, North Dakota; five grandchildren, Mallory Olson, Jennifer Vigen, Gina Vigen, Allison Foster and Andy Foster; great-grandson Grantley Vigen Kruger and special friend, Mildred Strege. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Carole Vigen, son-in-law Lynn Groen, brothers Frank and Jerry Friskop, sisters, Joan Lillestol, Virginia Halmrast and Dolores Mortenson.
Blessed be her memory.
Dahlstrom Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
