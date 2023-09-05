230905-p2–ask-a-trooper

Question: What is the Ted Foss law in Minnesota?

Answer: The law got its name from a tragedy. Minnesota’s “Ted Foss Move Over Law” was named in honor of the State Patrol Trooper who was killed while on a traffic stop on the shoulder of I-90 near the Lewiston exit on August 31, 2000. He left behind his wife, Andrea, and two kids.



