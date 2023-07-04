The pace has been brisk as final preparations are made for Wishek’s 125th birthday this weekend. We’re calling it the 125th because quasquicentennial uses entirely too many letters. You have to be a 4X just to get it on a T-shirt.

The WPA-era historic Wishek Civic Center, home of Sauerkraut Day (the second Wednesday each October), looks stately. The water tower has a new coat of paint, including South Border Mustang logos.



Tony Bender is a North Dakota columnist and is the Ashley Tribune's publisher.

