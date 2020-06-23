BISMARCK – Beekeepers have started moving beehives into the state and are reminded to get landowner permission and register their hive locations with the North Dakota Department of Agriculture.
Anyone keeping bees, even just one colony, needs to be licensed by the state and register their apiary locations, including those on their own property. Each location should also be identified with the beekeeper’s name, phone number and beekeeper ID number.
“North Dakota is the top honey-producing state in the nation, with more than 670,000 hives in the state,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “With 90 percent of the acreage in the state used for agriculture, there is a lot of room to place hives but spacing can sometimes be problematic.”
Managed bees and wild pollinators are important to U.S. agriculture, accounting for up to 30 percent of the food we eat. Although not completely dependent on insect pollination, crops such as canola, dry edible beans, buckwheat and sunflowers have been shown to greatly benefit from bee pollination.
Landowners that have concerns about beehive placement should contact Samantha Brunner at 701-328-4765 or sbrunner@nd.gov.
Those wanting to view a map of registered locations, create a beekeeper account, register apiary locations or apply for a license should go to https://ole.ndda.nd.gov/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.