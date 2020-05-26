Personal safety refers to physical and mental well-being, but individuals also must take steps to safeguard their financial well-being.
Thieves have various ways to steal individuals’ personal data — everything from hacking into banking or shopping accounts to stealing physical mail. But thieves also have more sophisticated, often hidden ways to steal private financial data. Consumer Reports says the public should be aware of skimmers and shimmers, which are sophisticated devices that steal data when people use public credit and debit card readers at ATMs, gas pumps and other locations.
A card skimmer is placed on top of the point-of-sale terminal. When a person swipes his or her credit or debit card, the device collects data from it. That data can be used to make fraudulent purchases and to produce counterfeit cards. Among the newest tools scammers use are shimmers, which are tiny types of skimmers that are capable of reading data from new chip-based cards, according to the ATM Industry Association, a nonprofit trade organization. Criminals can even retrofit hidden cameras at ATMs and other locations with card skimmers.
Monitoring credit card and banking statements as well as credit reports is the best way to keep on top of scams. Quickly report any unauthorized withdrawals, payments or purchases; otherwise, you may be responsible for charges and face long-term financial repercussions.
