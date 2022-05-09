BIO Girls season set to start mid-June

After two years of half-capacity BIO Girls’ sites due to COVID-19, the Wahpeton-Breckenridge program will be opening its arms to as many as 40 girls. Registration begins on May 17, with the season running from June 21, to Sept. 13.
BIO Girls is an organization meant to empower young girls, specifically second through sixth graders. “Studies have shown that this is the age group of girls that see their confidence peak and then promptly plummet,” Site Director Ashley Gerner said.
The organization works in weekly meetings to teach these girls how to build their confidence. The Wahp-Breck group will be meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday.
The meetings are structured into three sections; large group conversations, small group conversations and physical activities such as group workouts or running.
The large group conversations generally introduce the topic of the meeting, for example. “Love yourself, not your selfie.” Then the girls will split up into their smaller groups of three or four, headed by a volunteer mentor.
These small group meetings can generally include journal entries or a deep-dive into the larger group conversation held earlier. Afterwards, the girls move into the physical activity portion of the meeting.
This sees the girls focus on goal-setting as there is a 5k scheduled at the end of the program.
“A lot of people worry about the physical activity section, but studies have shown that physical activity plays a major part in building a girl’s confidence,” Gerner said. “These girls can do so much more than they think they’re capable of. It’s a fun experience to watch them learn that.”
The program already has 10 volunteer mentors signed up to assist the girls in their learning processes.
While they can accommodate 40 girls this year, the program operates on a first come first serve basis. There are also scholarship programs, so cost should not be seen as an issue in signing up according to Gerner.
“I just want to give a thank you to the sponsors in our community who helped us get this program going this year,” Gerner said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.