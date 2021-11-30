The Breckenridge-Wahpeton girls hockey team made that clear Tuesday, Nov. 30, rebounding from a pair of tough losses in St. Cloud to destroy Morris/Benson Area, 12-4, at Harry and Ella Stern Arena. The Blades improved to 2-3 by placing 10 skaters in the scoring column, led by nine points from Reagan Wohlers and five each from Ivy Ovsak and Riley Finkral.
The Blades ran up 16 shots on goal before the Storm recorded their first. Overall, Breckenridge-Wahpeton outshot the visitors 54-12. Morris/Benson Area's seventh-grade goaltender, Mea Alsaker, was spinning in circles as she took on 26 shots in the first period alone.
Alison Hoerer struck first for the Blades on a backhand rebound. Kennedy Schuler scored the second goal on a backhand assisted by Wohlers and Anabel Pausch. Karsyn Neppl and Pausch scored goals of their own to give Breckenridge-Wahpeton a 4-1 lead at the end of the first period.
Breckenridge-Wahpeton blew the game open with five goals in period No. 2. Wohlers whiffed on a wrister in front of the net, but kept the puck close and scored on her second try. Wohlers dropped off the puck for Addie Rugland and the defenseman snuck a deep shot underneath Alsaker's armpit for a goal. Finally, Ovsak capped off the period with a nice powershot that rolled over the goalie pads and into the net.
