A 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash east of Barney, North Dakota, that also resulted in two 19-year-old males being hospitalized for serious injuries. The crash took place on North Dakota Highway 13 at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.

A 2009 Toyota Corolla was driven by the 47-year-old, who did not have any passengers according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The Corolla was traveling eastbound on Highway 13. At the same time, a 2011 Nissan Altima was traveling westbound on Highway 13. The Altima was driven by one of the 19-year-olds, with the other 19-year-old as his passenger.



