Active shooter arrested in Otter Tail County, 21-year-old suspect in custody

Update: Feb. 9, 5:05 p.m.
The shooter in this incident has been identified as David Jeremiah Gadsden.
Update: Feb. 9, 1:19 p.m.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office has still not released the name of the suspect in the situation at the Lund Boat factory in New York Mills on Feb. 9.
According to authorities, a 21-year old male is in custody after a shooting at the factory that took place shortly after 7 a.m.
The lone suspect, who was a Lund employee, got into a verbal confrontation with another employee, then pulled a small caliber handgun and fired a round at a 31-year-old male. The bullet did not strike the victim. The suspect chased the victim outside, where the victim was able to get away.
The sheriff's office reported that another round from the handgun was possibly fired while outside. The suspect was not allowed back into the building due to an employee holding the door closed, restricting access. Contact was made with the suspect outside, and he fled, but was caught and subdued by employees prior to law enforcement's arrival.
The suspect was taken into custody and was transported to the Otter Tail County Jail, pending criminal charges.
"Had it not been for the quick actions of Lund staff members, the outcome may have been much worse," stated OTC Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons in release from the OTC Sheriff's Office.
Additional updates will be made as they become available.
Original report, Feb. 9, 8:45 a.m.:
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is currently responding and investigating a report of an active shooter at the Lund Boat Company in New York Mills.
The sheriff’s office says that prior to law enforcement arriving at 7:20 a.m., employees of the plant had restrained the suspect. The suspect is currently in custody.
The sheriff’s office has not released his name. There are no injuries reported and the sheriff's office stresses that there is no danger to the public at this time.
This is a developing story.
