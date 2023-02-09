featured Active shooter reported in Otter Tail County, suspect in custody Courtesy Fergus Falls Daily Journal Feb 9, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy Metro Creative Graphics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is currently responding and investigating a report of an active shooter at the Lund Boat Company in New York Mills.The sheriff’s office says that prior to law enforcement arriving at 7:20 a.m., employees of the plant had restrained the suspect. The suspect is currently in custody.The sheriff’s office has not released his name. There are no injuries reported and and the sheriff's office stresses that there is no danger to the public at this time.This is a developing story. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily News 13 hrs ago Most Popular State’s attorney moves to dismiss murder charge against Kruger Women injured in vehicle crash outside Mooreton Kruger person of interest, currently not defendant, in murder case Wahpeton man charged with continuous sexual abuse of child Breckenridge man arrested on 4 felony charges Bingo night brings in funds Blades light the lamp 13 times on Senior Night Kruger person of interest, currently not defendant, in murder case 'First 15' announced for Winter Sports Male Athlete of the Year Ex-mayor among 6 candidates for Wahpeton’s 2 SVEDA reps