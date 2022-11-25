Adult male dies Weds. in Wahp; female seriously injured

Wahpeton and North Dakota State College of Science police officers responded at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 to a private residence in the 400 block of Eighth Street North, the city police department stated Friday, Nov. 25.

Law enforcement responded after a female resident reported being physically assaulted by a male resident at that location. Upon arriving at the scene, responding officers discovered an adult female and an adult male present in the residence with serious injuries.



