Adult male dies Weds. in Wahp; female seriously injured

Wahpeton and North Dakota State College of Science police officers responded at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 to a private residence in the 400 block of Eighth Street North, the city police department stated Friday, Nov. 25.
Law enforcement responded after a female resident reported being physically assaulted by a male resident at that location. Upon arriving at the scene, responding officers discovered an adult female and an adult male present in the residence with serious injuries.
Both subjects were transported separately by ambulance to CHI St. Francis Medical Center in Breckenridge, Minnesota. The male subject passed away at the medical center due to his injuries, the Wahpeton Police Department stated.
“The female subject was later transferred by Life Flight air ambulance to a Fargo hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” the department stated. “An updated condition report for the female subject is not available at this time.”
The Wahpeton Police Department reported that the incident was isolated and that there was and is no danger to the public.
“No additional information is being released at this time regarding the incident, which remains under active investigation,” the department stated.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Office, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) also provided assistance during the course of the incident.