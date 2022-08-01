Anderson next Wahpeton police chief
Sergeant Matthew Anderson, Wahpeton Police Department, is the city’s next police chief. Anderson accepted the position, offered Monday, July 31 by Mayor Brett Lambrecht. The offer came after a 7-0 vote by the Wahpeton City Council following a nearly one-hour interview Monday between Anderson and the council.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

