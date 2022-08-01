Anderson next Wahpeton police chief

Sergeant Matthew Anderson, Wahpeton Police Department, is the city’s next police chief. Anderson accepted the position, offered Monday, July 31 by Mayor Brett Lambrecht. The offer came after a 7-0 vote by the Wahpeton City Council following a nearly one-hour interview Monday between Anderson and the council.
“Mayor, I would be honored and I would accept (the position),” said Anderson, who had left the interview to work Monday evening’s shift as a patrolman.
“Congratulations. You interviewed nicely and all the council people were impressed,” Lambrecht said. “You did a nice job tonight and go celebrate with your family.”
“Well, I’ve got to finish my shift first, and then I will,” Anderson said.
Anderson will succeed current Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson, whose retirement is effective on Dec. 25, 2022. Thorsteinson’s retirement will conclude a 43-year career with the Wahpeton Police Department, including nearly 20 years as police chief.
“This takes a weight off of me,” Thorsteinson, who recommended Anderson as his successor, said following the successful council vote. “I care a lot about this city and I know that it will be in good hands.”
A recap of Anderson’s interview is pending. As of Monday evening, the only pending activity was the signing of necessary hiring documents.
