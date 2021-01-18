Area fire departments have been called out to a fire at the Richland County Highway Department shop in Hankinson.
By approximately 10:00 p.m. some first responders were leaving the scene and the fire was largely brought under control. Heavy machinery was used to remove bay doors and give fire crews access to the shop.
The Hankinson, Lidgerwood, Dwight, Great Bend, Fairmount and Wahpeton Fire Departments responded the to the fire, along with the Richland County Sheriff's Office.
This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.
Story updated 11:11 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.