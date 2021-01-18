Area fire departments have been called out to a fire at the Richland County Highway Department shop in Hankinson.  

By approximately 10:00 p.m. some first responders were leaving the scene and the fire was largely brought under control. Heavy machinery was used to remove bay doors and give fire crews access to the shop.

The Hankinson, Lidgerwood, Dwight, Great Bend, Fairmount and Wahpeton Fire Departments responded the to the fire, along with the Richland County Sheriff's Office. 

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Story updated 11:11 p.m.

