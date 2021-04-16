At least two cars in Friday accident outside Mooreton

At least two vehicles were involved in a late afternoon accident Friday, April 16 outside Mooreton, North Dakota.
The accident occurred approximately shortly after 5 p.m. on North Dakota Highway 13, just west of the Bagg Bonanza Farm and south of the city of Mooreton. Law enforcement including the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Mooreton Fire Department and North Dakota Highway Patrol were among the responding agencies.
Ambulance Service Inc. was leaving the scene when Daily News arrived. Information about injuries or an accident cause was not immediately available. Vehicles at or near the scene appeared heavily damaged, with at least one vehicle having been pulled from an adjacent ditch.
We will provide more information as it is available.
