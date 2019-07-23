Body identified in Wyndmere UTV crash

The body of a man found Saturday, July 20 in a ditch near Wyndmere, North Dakota, has been identified as Patrick Thomas Fields, 72, of Wyndmere, the Richland County Sheriff Office reports.

The death continues to be investigated, but autopsy reports indicate it was probably not caused by the UTV crash, but shows multiple medical issues with the deceased. Toxicology reports have not been completed.

The sheriff's office awaits the final reports and toxicology from the medical examiner's office.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments