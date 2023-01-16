BREAKING: Cops search for Wahpeton shooting suspect

UPDATE, 11:25 p.m.: The following message was sent by Everbridge: "Shelter in place lifted.
UPDATE, 10:55 p.m.: A report by WDAY revealed that one car that was in the Stern Sports Arena parking lot has multiple bullet holes.
UPDATE, 10:30 p.m.: Still no word yet about any individual being in custody after tonight's search for a shooting suspect. We will continue to follow this story.
Sheltering in place at NDSCS' campus in Wahpeton has been lifted as of 10 p.m. Monday, according to a tweet from the college.
"Circle of Nations boarding school was also ordered to shelter-in-place after a shooting took place outside Stern Arena in Wahpeton around 7 p.m.," KVRR reported.
UPDATE, 10 p.m.: Scanner reports indicated that law enforcement would soon clear the scene near Stern Sports Arena. We will provide more updates as they are available.
UPDATE, 9:37 p.m.: North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley confirmed to KFGO that the Wahpeton Police Department had contacted the Bureau of Criminal Investigation for assistance.
“Our agents are responding to work alongside local law enforcement,” Wrigley said.
UPDATE, 9:05 p.m.: From Superintendent Michael Kaiser: "The Wahpeton Public School District is aware of the incident that occurred on 11th Street North near the high school this evening and responded according to our safety plan. All students are safe and accounted for at this time. We are working with the Wahpeton Police Department and will continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds."
Also, we have confirmed that the initial call went out at 7:17 p.m. this evening.
Earlier this evening, Richland County Dispatch was contacted by Circle of Nations School. The school has footage which may be able to assist law enforcement, according to scanner reports.
UPDATE, 8:45 p.m.: The following message was sent through Everbridge:
"There has been a shooting in Wahpeton. We do not believe the PUBLIC IS IN DANGER. We are asking you to lock your doors."
The message cuts off after that. We will give more information as it is available.
Also, according to Daily News' Facebook page, students were at Wahpeton High School at the time of the shooting. Wrestling practice was taking place and there were children evacuated after locked down.
As of 7:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, law enforcement from Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, are searching for the suspect in what is believed to be a shooting that took place earlier that evening outside the Stern Sports Arena.
Daily News initially reported that no sporting events were taking place at the time of the incident. A reader has reported that was not the case, saying "Sterns arena was packed with 5-15 year old kids at the time of the incident. You have a ton of shaken up kids now. Every age level mites to bantam hockey was at the arena."
Traffic is being controlled on 11th Street North north of Westmore Avenue, in the immediate vicinity of the arena, Wahpeton High School, Circle of Nations School and several apartment buildings.
According to the most recent scanner reports, cops are looking for a 6’2” male in jeans, wearing a black hoodie and black mask. Apartments in the area were being searched as of Monday evening.
At least one person is believed to have been wounded in the shooting incident.
A shelter in place alert has been issued for the North Dakota State College of Science campus.
"The shelter in place order came in around 7:40 p.m.," Valley News Live reported. "The Richland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a call for shots fired came in around 7:11 p.m."
Daily News will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they are available.