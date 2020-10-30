Breckenridge football's game vs. Hawley canceled

Breckenridge football was scheduled to play Hawley Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. That game will no longer happen due to Hawley having concerns with COVID-19.
The game was moved to Moorhead earlier this week because of the field conditions at Breckenridge High School.
Breckenridge Head Coach and Athletic Director Chad Fredericksen tried to find an opponent Thursday night, Oct. 29 when the team announced that the Cowboys will not be playing Hawley. Fredericksen spent Thursday night trying to get an opponent as many other schools were finding out that their games were canceled as well.
Breckenridge will have their home opener next week against Barnesville for their homecoming game Friday, Nov. 6 with kickoff at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.