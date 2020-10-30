Breckenridge football's game vs. Hawley canceled

Breckenridge football was scheduled to play Hawley Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. That game will no longer happen due to Hawley having concerns with COVID-19. 

The game was moved to Moorhead earlier this week because of the field conditions at Breckenridge High School. 

Breckenridge Head Coach and Athletic Director Chad Fredericksen tried to find an opponent Thursday night, Oct. 29 when the team announced that the Cowboys will not be playing Hawley. Fredericksen spent Thursday night trying to get an opponent as many other schools were finding out that their games were canceled as well. 

Breckenridge will have their home opener next week against Barnesville for their homecoming game Friday, Nov. 6 with kickoff at 7 p.m.

