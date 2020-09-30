Breckenridge teen reported run away

Maksim England was last seen wearing blue shorts, multi-colored shoes –– pictured above in a recent photo –– and a gray hoodie with “ENGLAND” written on the back. 

 Courtesy Breckenridge Police Department

Maksim England, 13, ran away from his school in Breckenridge, Minnesota, at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, according to a press release from Breckenridge Police Department. England is currently missing, the release stated.

England is 5-foot-7-inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown curly hair that’s longer on the top and shorter on the sides, according to the release.

He was last seen wearing blue shorts, multi-colored shoes (pictured above in a recent photo) and a gray hoodie with “ENGLAND” written on the back, the release stated.

Breckenridge Police Department Chief Kris Karlgaard said police are going off information they received and following standard procedures for searching for a run away person. Karlgaard said police followed all leads they were given yesterday until they were exhausted.

If you have any information about England’s whereabouts or if you locate England, please notify Breckenridge Police Department immediately at (218) 643-5506.

