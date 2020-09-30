Maksim England, 13, ran away from his school in Breckenridge, Minnesota, at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, according to a press release from Breckenridge Police Department. England is currently missing, the release stated.
England is 5-foot-7-inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown curly hair that’s longer on the top and shorter on the sides, according to the release.
He was last seen wearing blue shorts, multi-colored shoes (pictured above in a recent photo) and a gray hoodie with “ENGLAND” written on the back, the release stated.
Breckenridge Police Department Chief Kris Karlgaard said police are going off information they received and following standard procedures for searching for a run away person. Karlgaard said police followed all leads they were given yesterday until they were exhausted.
If you have any information about England’s whereabouts or if you locate England, please notify Breckenridge Police Department immediately at (218) 643-5506.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.