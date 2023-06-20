Breckenridge, Wahpeton agencies respond to house fire

Nearly two hours after a fire began outside a Breckenridge, Minnesota, house, firefighters were still on the scene. The Tuesday, June 20 incident, which involved fire spreading inside 635 Mendenhall Ave., was responded to by agencies from Breckenridge and Wahpeton.
Seth Moore, a neighbor and eyewitness, estimated the fire began at approximately 1:50 p.m. Tuesday. He and friend Jordan Hunter saw what first appeared to be like the smoke generated from someone using a barbecue grill. By about 1:55 p.m., the situation seemed more intense.
“We looked closer and could see that there were two propane tanks and at least one of them was engulfed by fire,” Hunter said.
From there, Moore ran over to the house’s side deck. Moore said he thought the house’s front door would be locked and that he had the best chance of alerting his neighbors by entering from the deck. Hunter, meanwhile, called in the emergency.
“I ran inside and I’m checking to see if there’s anybody, busting open every door upstairs that I could,” Moore said. “By that time, I looked out and saw the side sliding glass doors. The first one had exploded. I just ran out and ran back over here (to my yard). By the time I got here, the second door had just spewed out and exploded.”
Moore said that he did not see anyone, including the residents’ dog, while he was inside 635 Mendenhall Ave. The only sound he could hear except for the fire was a TV set.
Not long before 3 p.m., the house’s deck collapsed from fire and water damage. While the final state of the house was not declared as of Wednesday afternoon, it is likely to be considered a total loss.
Moore believes that the smoke he and Hunter initially saw came from a fire caused by accumulated grill grease.
“You couldn’t even see the end of the deck,” Moore said. “By that point, that whole propane tank sitting right next to (the grill) is going to get engulfed. The only thing for gas to do when heated is expand and explode.”
Moore said he was glad that nobody was in the house at the time of the fire. He worried about the possibility of trapped individuals. It does not take long to fall victim to smoke inhalation, Hunter said.
Responding agencies included the Breckenridge Fire Department, Breckenridge Police Department, Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office of Wilkin County, Minnesota, Ambulance Service Inc. and Wahpeton Fire Department.
Daily News will provide more information as it is available.