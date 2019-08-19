Camper fire shuts down west-bound ND Hwy 13 near Wahpeton

The west-bound lane of North Dakota Highway 13, about three miles west of Wahpeton, was shut down for about an hour early Monday evening after a camper fire was reported.
Richland County Communications received the report of the fire around 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19 and the Dwight Fire Department responded, along with Richland County Sheriff's Office and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Law enforcement shut down the west-bound lanes to allow fire crews to extinguish the blaze.
The camper is owned by David Witkowski of Gwinner, North Dakota, and is considered a total loss, a release from the Sheriff's Office states.
There were no injuries reported and the fire remains under investigation.
