Dakota Estates Board to allow investigation, change board bylaws

The Dakota Estates Board at the previous community meeting. From left to right, board member Jim Holmly, former board member Kevin Frank, board member Phyllis Lentz, board chairman Kathy Skroch, board member Richard Novotny. At the most recent board meeting, the board voted to increase the number of members and change the way by which they are selected
The Dakota Estates Board held a meeting Monday, Nov. 21 to discuss the scheduling of a new public community meeting for 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the American Legion, given the availability of the space.
The previous community meeting was delayed due to the vote to close Dakota Estates, however due to the decision to remain open until at least April 1 2023, the community meeting was rescheduled.
This public meeting will be held in part to increase transparency between the board, staff and community and to prevent and calm rumors regarding Dakota Estates, a Lidgerwood senior residential facility.
The board also discussed producing an official press statement by Dakota Estates including any information the board deems relevant, though who this would be written by and when it would be released was not determined.
Investigation
The board unanimously voted to allow for an independent investigation by the North Dakota State's Attorney's office into the alleged misappropriation of funds by previous administration. This decision came after community outcry with much of the focus being on a computer which had information “scrubbed." The board intends to provide the state's attorney's office any resources and evidence that they require during this investigation
Staff and board vacancies
The board also discussed the resignation of multiple staff members. Dakota Estates currently lacks multiple crucial positions including an administrator and management. This has led to concerns among members on the board regarding communication within the staff causing undue strife.
Also acknowledged was the resignation of former board member Kevin Frank.
Issues with staff attendance were also brought to the board. Board member Richard Novotny proposed the termination of employment for one individual as an option, however the discussion was halted due to media presence within the meeting and no resolution was made.
Regarding the board itself, changes were made to the bylaws as to both the number of board members and how the members of the board would be appointed.
The board used to have seven members, each appointed by a local church, however as churches closed, this number shrank to five. In 2002, a change was made to the bylaws to include a city-appointed board member.
The board voted unanimously to return to a seven-member board and to no longer require church appointment. The board will now be made up of seven members, one of which is to be a representative of the Lidgerwood Public Development Corporation, one representative of the city and five at large members of the board.
The original intent of having church-appointed board members was to ensure the spiritual wellbeing of residents was met. The current board said that they believe these needs will still be met, stating that they do not intend to deny or force any religious worship within the retirement community.
Currently the board is looking for volunteers for these positions. With Dakota Estates only guaranteed to be open through March, it is unclear how long these positions will exist.
Fundraising
With the extension of Dakota Estates' closing date, the previously scheduled Dec. 10 fundraiser will be taking place as originally planned.
A GoFundMe was set up earlier in the day, Nov. 21. This fundraising effort had already raised $280 by the time the meeting had taken place. The board expressed their interest in sharing the link to the GoFundMe on their Facebook page in order to increase attention to it.
Some light renovations are to be made to the facility, including the painting of multiple rooms by a group of volunteer high school students
The board voted unanimously to sell an old and non-functioning car owned by Dakota Estates for $800. The proceeds will go to Dakota Estates.