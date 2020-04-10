Deceased male, abandoned vehicle found outside Wyndmere

A deceased male was found approximately a quarter-mile from an abandoned vehicle Thursday, April 9 northwest of Wyndmere, North Dakota.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the vehicle being located on a prairie trail. After running the vehicle’s license plate, it came back registered to an elderly man from Fargo. The man was reported missing and/or endangered on March 27, 2020 by the Fargo Police Department.
“There was no one in the vehicle, so a cursory search of the area was conducted by sheriff’s deputies,” the sheriff’s office stated.
A broader search was conducted by the sheriff’s office, the Wyndmere Fire Department and North Dakota Game and Fish. A man's body was found at approximately 2:30 p.m. and then transported to the medical examiner’s office in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
“An autopsy will be conducted to determine a cause of death,” the sheriff’s office stated. “The man's name is being held pending notification of the family. This matter remains under investigation.”
