The body of a deceased male was found in a ditch northwest of Wyndmere, North Dakota, Saturday, July 22.

Police located the man at approximately 2:15 p.m., KFGO reported. He has not yet been identified and has been taken to Grand Forks, North Dakota, for an autopsy.

A UTV side by side was discovered next to the ditch. Police and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded. The situation is still under investigation.

