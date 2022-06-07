Dimmer, Dockter, Graves elected to Wahpeton School Board

UPDATE: Matt Dockter has also commented on his election:
"I appreciate everyone who supported me, and am looking forward to serving on the board," he said.
Lisa Graves gave the first post-election statement:
"I am honored to have been elected and look forward to learning all I can about this new role and working with the other members of the school board," she said. "I really appreciate the support from The Wahpeton Education Association and the faith they have in my abilities. Thank you to everyone that came out and voted."
The unofficial results are in and it appears that only one of the two incumbent Wahpeton School Board members running in the Tuesday, June 7 election has been re-elected for another three-year term.
Results shared with Daily News as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday are as follows:
City of Wahpeton
Lisa Graves, 180 votes
Evan Erdmann, 63 votes
Brooke Hills, 54 write-in votes
Munezero Desire, 38 votes
Myron Mickelson, two write-in votes
Rural North Seat
Kathy Dimmer, 299 votes
Chris Berndt, eight write-in votes
Garret Onchuck, Amy Buck, Teri Birkelo, “Randy M” and Bob Comstock, one write-in vote each
Rural South Seat
Matt Dockter, 237 votes
Ginny Buck, 64 votes
Curtis Mosher, 40 votes
Adam Mumm, one write-in vote
Additional information, including a final total of cast ballots and comments from the candidate-elects, is pending.
