Downtown apartment fire Tuesday night in Wahpeton

No injuries were reported from a fire in a third story apartment at Heritage Square, 500 Dakota Ave. in Wahpeton.
The fire occurred at approximately 9:45 p.m. It was caused by grease on top of a stove, Wahpeton Fire Chief Dale Rubish said. People in the apartment had walked away from food being cooked.
“We put it out with a fire extinguisher. There was a little bit of smoke damage. We didn’t pump any water, so there’s no water damage,” Rubish said.
The Wahpeton Fire Department and Wahpeton Police Department responded at the scene, which was cleared in approximately 45 minutes.
