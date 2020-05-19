Downtown apartment fire Tuesday night in Wahpeton

The Wahpeton Fire Department and Wahpeton Police Department responded at the scene, which was cleared in approximately 45 minutes.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

No injuries were reported from a fire in a third story apartment at Heritage Square, 500 Dakota Ave. in Wahpeton.

The fire occurred at approximately 9:45 p.m. It was caused by grease on top of a stove, Wahpeton Fire Chief Dale Rubish said. People in the apartment had walked away from food being cooked.

“We put it out with a fire extinguisher. There was a little bit of smoke damage. We didn’t pump any water, so there’s no water damage,” Rubish said.

