One fatality was confirmed following a two-vehicle accident Friday, Aug. 9 south of Oxbow, North Dakota.
The deceased, a 38 year old male who has not yet been identified, was driving a southbound 2005 Chevy Malibu on County Road 81. He was pronounced dead at the scene and is expected to be identified on Saturday, Aug. 10.
The second vehicle was a northbound 2002 Kenworth T300 semi truck which was towing a Massey Ferguson hay baler.
At approximately 4:40 p.m., the North Dakota Highway Patrol stated, the Malibu was southbound when it drove off the roadway into the west ditch. It then re-entered the southbound roadway where it began a spin.
“The Chevy spun into the northbound roadway and was struck at a right angle,” the highway patrol stated.
The Kenworth struck the Malibu on the passenger side, causing it to split in half. The truck came to rest upright in the east ditch. The baler became dislodged and also came to rest in the east ditch.
The truck driver, who has also not been identified was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.
The accident site is a half-mile south of North Dakota Highway 46.
Responding at the scene were the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Kindred Fire Department, Kindred Ambulance and Christine Fire Department.
