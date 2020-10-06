Early morning fire Tuesday at Minn-Dak

Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative, Wahpeton.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Firefighters are responding to an early morning fire Tuesday at Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative, 7525 Red River Rd., Wahpeton.

While the fire's cause and the extent of damages have not yet been confirmed, firefighting and law enforcement efforts include the Wahpeton Fire Department and Richland County Sheriff's Office.

Daily News will continue to follow this story.

