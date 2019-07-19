Fatality accident in Wilkin County Friday morning

Minnesota State Patrol has reported a fatal accident happened in Wilkin County Friday morning. At 11:03 a.m. July 19, an F250 truck was traveling eastbound on County Road 30 at Highway 9 when it failed to stop for a stop sign and struck a Forrester which was traveling southbound on Highway 9.
No other information has been released at this time.
