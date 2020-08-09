20200809_194526.jpg

Wahpeton firefighters responded to a fire at a home at 712 7th St. N. near NDSCS early Sunday evening. Flames were visible in the kitchen when firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported and it was unclear if the homeowner was on scene.

No injuries were reported.

Also responding were Wahleton Police Dept. and Richland County Sheriff's Office.

We will have more information Monday as it is released.

Tags

Load comments