Area fire departments responded to a fire call in Hankinson, North Dakota, just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. A fire was reported inside an apartment building located above the hardware store at 307 1/2 Main Ave. Residents were evacuated and no injuries were reported, a release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Office states.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, responding agencies were Richland County Emergency Management, Hankinson Fire Department, Lidgerwood Fire Department, Fairmount Fire Department, Dwight Fire Department, Great Bend Fire Department, Wahpeton Fire Department, Mooreton Fire Department, Mantador Fire Department and Hankinson Ambulance.

Tags

Load comments