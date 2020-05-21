Firefighters respond to Thursday afternoon shop fire

Multiple fire department agencies responded to a Thursday afternoon fire south of Wahpeton.
At approximately 3:10 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a shop on fire at 8320 182nd Ave. SE. Initial reports said there were explosions in the shop, which is expected to be a total loss.
Fire departments from Dwight, Barney, Great Bend and Fairmount, North Dakota were called to the site. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office also responded.
The fire’s cause is still under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.