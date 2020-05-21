Firefighters respond to Thursday afternoon shop fire

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Multiple fire department agencies responded to a Thursday afternoon fire south of Wahpeton.

At approximately 3:10 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a shop on fire at 8320 182nd Ave. SE. Initial reports said there were explosions in the shop, which is expected to be a total loss.

Fire departments from Dwight, Barney, Great Bend and Fairmount, North Dakota were called to the site. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

The fire’s cause is still under investigation.

