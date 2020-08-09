Firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday evening at 712 7th St. N., one block south of North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton.
Flames were visible in the kitchen when firefighters arrived on the scene at approximately 7:34 p.m. Aug. 9. There were no occupants inside at the time. The flames were quickly doused, within approximately five minutes, and smoke could be seen coming from the front door.
The fire was an electrical fire, Wahpeton Fire Chief Dale Rubish said Monday, Aug. 10. It began in the house's kitchen.
No injuries were reported. The house's owner, Vance Kjorsvig, is receiving American Red Cross assistance, Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht said. Kjorsvig is currently staying at a Wahpeton hotel.
"There was major damage to the house," Lambrecht said.
Also responding were Wahpeton Police Department and Richland County Sheriff's Office, who blocked off the streets to traffic.
