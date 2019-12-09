Total damages are not yet known in the wake of an afternoon fire Monday, Dec. 9 in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Eyewitnesses say the fire occurred in the 300 block of Fourth Street South, near the Wilkin County Courthouse.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded at the scene. No injuries were reported. The fire is believed to have began at approximately 4 p.m., when it was reported that a garage and vehicle were on fire in Breckenridge’s south end.
The Breckenridge Fire Department, Breckenridge Police Department and Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office responded at the scene. The fire’s cause has not yet been determined.
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
