Garage fire Thursday evening in Wahpeton

No injuries were reported when a garage caught fire before 8 p.m. Thursday in Wahpeton. The garage is part of a residence in the 500 block of Third Street South.
The fire’s cause is undetermined, Wahpeton Fire Chief Dale Rubish said. It began in a corner of the garage and spread upward. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which left moderate damage to the garage.
In addition to the Wahpeton Fire Department, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and Wahpeton Police Department responded at the scene.
