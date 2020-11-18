On Wednesday, Nov. 18, Gov. Tim Walz announced the pause of youth and high school sports starting 11:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 going through midnight Dec. 18. This will include "practices, group workouts, games, and tournaments."
Breckenridge sports will be drastically affected as the Breckenridge Cowgirls are set to play games Thursday Nov. 19 at Battle Lake and Friday Nov. 20 at Barnesville. The team's last game of the season against Hawley will be either postponed or canceled as this falls under Gov. Walz's orders.
Breckenridge football was set to play in the Section 6A championship game against an opponent TBD on Friday, Nov. 27 which is the day after Thanksgiving. This was a team that went 5-1 during the regular season and was the no. 1 seed going into the playoffs. Due to no. 2 seed New York Mills backing out of the tournament, they received a double-bye week.
This is devastating for both teams as they were having one of the best seasons in school history. Both teams are a combined 15-2 this season and this can severely impact what can take place if the playoffs happen after the shutdown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.