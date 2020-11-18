On Wednesday, Nov. 18, Gov. Tim Walz announced the pause of youth and high school sports starting 11:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 going through midnight Dec. 18. This will include "practices, group workouts, games, and tournaments."

Breckenridge sports will be drastically affected as the Breckenridge Cowgirls are set to play games Thursday Nov. 19 at Battle Lake and Friday Nov. 20 at Barnesville. The team's last game of the season against Hawley will be either postponed or canceled as this falls under Gov. Walz's orders.

Breckenridge football was set to play in the Section 6A championship game against an opponent TBD on Friday, Nov. 27 which is the day after Thanksgiving. This was a team that went 5-1 during the regular season and was the no. 1 seed going into the playoffs. Due to no. 2 seed New York Mills backing out of the tournament, they received a double-bye week.

This is devastating for both teams as they were having one of the best seasons in school history. Both teams are a combined 15-2 this season and this can severely impact what can take place if the playoffs happen after the shutdown. 

“Much has been asked of you. And we need to ask a little more. We’re at a dangerous point with this pandemic,” Gov. Walz said.
This pandemic has caused some abrupt twists and turns to the fall sports season, but this can definitely be up there as one of the most devastating points of the season for both athletes and coaches.
 
Here is the timeline for what it took to get sports back in Minnesota and how quickly that went away:
 
Aug. 4: MSHSL Board of Directors approves pushing fall sports to start in March 2021.
 
Sept. 21: Minnesota approves of fall sports to be pushed up to Oct. 2020.
 
Oct. 3: First day of football games played in Minnesota for the 2020 fall season.
 
Oct. 8: First day of volleyball games played in Minnesota for thee 2020 fall season.
 
Nov. 18: Minnesota pauses all fall and winter sports effective 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20. 

Tags

Load comments