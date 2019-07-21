Identities released in Wilkin County fatality crash

Minnesota State Patrol has released the identities of two people killed in a crash in Wilkin County Friday, July 19.

Margaret Mary Oneill, 62, of Moorhead, Minnesota, the driver of a 2011 Subaru Forester, and her passenger, Thomas Andrew Burton, 62, also of Moorhead, both died from injuries sustained in the crash. Both were wearing seatbelts. Their vehicle was hit when a pickup failed to stop for a stop sign while they were traveling southbound on Highway 9 at County Road 30.

A Ford F250, driven by Justin James Helgeson, 26, of Coon Valley, Wisconsin, was traveling eastbound on County Road 30, failed to stop and hit the Forester at 11:03 a.m. Helgeson sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol was not involved, the state patrol reports. Other agencies responding were Wilkin County Sheriff's Office and Barnesville Police Department.

