JUST IN: Body found identified as missing Wahpeton man

UPDATE:
New information has emerged in the case of a missing Wahpeton resident.
Law enforcement confirms that a relative of Keith Pfeifer, 49, missing since Sunday, Sept. 22, has positively identified a body found as him. The body was found about 200 feet from the dike along the Bois de Sioux River on Wahpeton’s south side, near Seventh Avenue, Wednesday morning.
This situation is breaking and we will have more information as it becomes available.
Original story:
His sister, Susan McCullough, said the most recent contact was made when Pfeifer was texting a friend during the Minnesota Vikings football game. Since then, Pfeifer has been unable to be found or contacted.
“We are unable to locate Keith, his phone or his inhaler,” his family wrote on Facebook.
Pfeifer can be dependent on his inhaler, WZFG News reported. The family is unsure if his disappearance is related to a medical emergency.
The Wahpeton Police Department performed a welfare check Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Pfeifer’s home. Pfeifer was not located, although McCullough said his hunting gear, fishing rod and licenses and pickup truck were all at home.
“My officers were out on foot, checking wooded areas, by the river and at the dike,” Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson said. “We don’t believe he’s at any specific site, but we checked obvious locations.”
The search did not reveal any indications of a struggle, nor anything that indicated Pfeifer was in danger, Thorsteinson said. As of Wednesday morning, it appears Pfeifer willfully left his home.
“Once that happens, any search is based on a compassionate attempt to locate rather than a missing person situation,” Thorsteinson said.
There is no timeline that has been able to be established in Pfeifer’s disappearance, WZFG News reported.
McCullough received a call from Pfeifer’s employer at approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday, she said. He hadn’t appeared at work on Monday or Tuesday, nor called in his absence, which she said is out of character.
“Pfeifer has close contact and relationships with his neighbors and friends,” WZFG News continued. “None of them have seen or heard from him since his disappearance on Sunday.”
McCullough and Pfeifer’s family say they’re here to help Pfeifer.
Anyone with additional information should contact the Wahpeton Police Department at 701-642-7777 or McCullough at 701-866-3716.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.