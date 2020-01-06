Wahpeton Councilman Brett Lambrecht resigned Friday, Jan. 3 from serving the city’s 3rd Ward. While Lambrecht’s new residence is in Wahpeton, it is no longer in the ward, he wrote.
“I look forward to running again in the next few months for a city council position,” Lambrecht wrote.
Four Wahpeton City Council offices will be on the Tuesday, June 9 ballot. They include two at-large council positions and one position each representing residents in the 2nd Ward and 4th Ward.
The now vacant 3rd Ward council position has a term expiring in 2022.
Mayor Steve Dale announced Lambrecht’s resignation when the council met Monday, Jan. 6. It will take 15 days before the council can consider filling the empty position, Dale said.
Lambrecht was first elected to the 3rd Ward in 2014 before being re-elected in 2018. Before resigning, he served on the city Public Works and Safety Committee, Flood Committee and Leach Public Library Board. He currently serves as the emergency manager of Richland County, North Dakota and with the Wahpeton Fire Department.
