Man, 22, transported to Fargo after grain elevator accident

The accident site, near the intersection of North Dakota Highway 127 and Highway 11 west of Fairmount, N.D.

 Daily News staff

A man believed to be 22 years old was transported Wednesday, Nov. 3 from a grain elevators site west of Fairmount, North Dakota, to the nearest medical center. From there, he was expected to receive medical treatment in Fargo.

The man, whose identity was not revealed by law enforcement, was injured at the accident scene. The accident took place at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Richland County Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl stated that an elevator cable broke as the victim was standing underneath it. The victim received head and neck injuries. Had the victim been standing 1 foot further away, an onlooker said, he would have avoided injury.

Ruhl did not confirm the victim’s age, which was stated over Richland County Communications/911. At the time the accident was reported, the victim was conscious. Further identification may occur following notification of the victim’s family.

The elevators were located near the intersection of North Dakota Highway 127 and Highway 11. In addition to the sheriff’s office, Fairmount First Responders and Ambulance Service Inc. responded.

